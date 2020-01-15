Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VOTER ID-MISSOURI
Missouri court permanently blocks key part of voter photo ID
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a decision striking down a central portion of a 2016 voter photo identification law. The court's 5-2 decision on Tuesday permanently blocks a law that required voters without a government-issued photo ID to sign a sworn statement while presenting some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot. The high court said the required affidavit was misleading and contradictory. That portion of the law was originally blocked by a trial before it could be implemented for the 2018 general election. The Supreme Court rejected the state's appeal.
ST. LOUIS PROSECUTOR-LAWSUIT
Black prosecutors back Gardner, say they've faced resistance
ST. LOUIS (AP) — One day after St. Louis’ top prosecutor filed a federal lawsuit alleging a concerted and racist conspiracy to push her out of office, other black female prosecutors from across the U.S. are defending Kim Gardner, saying they’ve faced the same resistance in their own communities. Six prosecutors joined a rally Tuesday at a downtown courthouse to show support for Gardner. The St. Louis circuit attorney on Monday filed what she called an unprecedented civil rights lawsuit accusing the city, the police union and others of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices, in part by seeking her ouster.
PROSECUTOR-KKK ACT-Q&A
St. Louis prosecutor invokes 'Ku Klux Klan Act' in lawsuit
CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis's elected prosecutor says the city, its police union and others violated a Civil War-era law meant to rein in civil rights abuses against former slaves. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a lawsuit Monday that claims the defendants violated the so-called Ku Klux Klan Act by allegedly engaging in a racist conspiracy to force her from office and prevent her from reforming racist practices. Gardner is black; the named defendants are white. The act was signed in 1871 to help enforce the 14th Amendment, which had been ratified three years earlier. Gardner's lawsuit cites racist Facebook posts by St. Louis police officers, and claims the police union went "out of its way" to support white officers accused of violence and excessive force against blacks,
AP-US-SUNSHINE-LAWSUIT-ST.-LOUIS-PROSECUTOR
St. Louis prosecutor accused of Sunshine Law violation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Fox News contributor accuses St. Louis' top prosecutor of violating Missouri's open records law. KMOV-TV reports that John Solomon's lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office failed to respond to records requests made in July. Solomon sought records for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and people connected to the 2018 investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens. The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law. Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.
WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING-COLUMBIA
Man sentenced for fatal shooting at Columbia Waffle House
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a security guard fatally shot a man during a melee inside a Waffle House in Columbia. Matthew McMillan was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and other charges in the January 2018 death of Anthony Warren. Trial testimony and video surveillance showed Warren was shot by security guard Robert Moses, who was trying to break up a fight between Moses and another man when he fired a shot that hit Warren. Moses has not been charged but he, the security company he worked for and Waffle House have been sued in Warren's death.
AP-US-REDISTRICTING-MISSOURI
Republicans seek to undo new Missouri redistricting model
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have rolled out a plan that would ask Missouri voters to undo key parts of a legislative redistricting model approved by voters two years ago. A proposed constitutional amendment presented Tuesday in a Senate committee would repeal a new “nonpartisan demographer” position that is to submit new House and Senate maps to a bipartisan commission after the 2020 census. The Republican proposal also would reverse a requirement to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” top criteria for making maps. Instead, it would make those the last criteria, behind such things as compact, contiguous districts that keep communities intact.
RUSSELL STOVER CONSOLIDATION
Russell Stover to cut jobs in some areas, add jobs elsewhere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Russell Stover Chocolates plans to close some facilities and cut 400 jobs, which will be offset by new hires in some states. The company announced Tuesday it will close plants in Butler, Missouri, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The lost jobs will be offset by about 300 new jobs created by expansions in Abilene and Iola, Kansas, and Corsicana, Texas. Russell Stover also will close its Montrose, Colorado, location in 2021 and several low-traffic stores during the next year. The longtime Kansas City company was purchased by Switzerland-based Lindt & Sprungli in 2014. The company says the changes are part of a consolidation process began in 2018.
MISSING WOMAN-MISSOURI
Missing Chinese woman's spouse wants child abuse trial moved
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who is a suspect in the disappearance of his Chinese wife wants to have his child abuse and endangerment trial moved because of extensive media coverage. The Columbia Missourian reports that attorney John O'Connor said in a court filing Friday that the “substantial media buzz" could handicap Joseph Elledge if he is tried in Boone County. Elledge has been jailed on $500,000 bond since about two weeks after reporting that his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, was missing. He is not charged in her disappearance, although prosecutors say he is the prime suspect.