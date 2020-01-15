Lyon women’s basketball ranked in NAIA top 10 for the first time since 2017

January 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:11 PM

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics

The Lyon College women's basketball team has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last month and is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. Standing at 14-1 on the season, the Scots shot up the rankings from No. 18 to No. 10 in the third NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released by the national office on Wednesday. It is the first time the Scots have been ranked in the top-10 since the final poll of the 2016-17 was released on March 8, 2017.

Over the past month, the Scots picked up a pair of key wins, including a 58-51 road win at then-No. 9 Freed-Hardeman on Jan. 7. Lyon also earned a 53-34 win at home against William Woods on Dec. 21. The Owls picked up a 70-69 win over FHU on Jan. 9.

Freed-Hardeman and Columbia College remained in the top 25 as FHU is now ranked No. 13, while CC is now No. 15. Lindenwood-Belleville is one of 10 teams receiving votes in the poll.

The Scots will open up a four-game American Midwest Conference road trip on Thursday night at St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Lyon will end the week with a road game at No. 15 Columbia College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

