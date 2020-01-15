Lyon women’s basketball ranked in NAIA top 10 for the first time since 2017

The Lyon College women's basketball team has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last month and is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. Standing at 14-1 on the season, the Scots shot up the rankings from No. 18 to No. 10 in the third NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released by the national office on Wednesday. It is the first time the Scots have been ranked in the top-10 since the final poll of the 2016-17 was released on March 8, 2017.