Lyon women’s basketball ranked in NAIA top 10 for the first time since 2017

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College women's basketball team has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last month and is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. Standing at 14-1 on the season, the Scots shot up the rankings from No. 18 to No. 10 in the third NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released by the national office on Wednesday. It is the first time the Scots have been ranked in the top-10 since the final poll of the 2016-17 was released on March 8, 2017.
Over the past month, the Scots picked up a pair of key wins, including a 58-51 road win at then-No. 9 Freed-Hardeman on Jan. 7. Lyon also earned a 53-34 win at home against William Woods on Dec. 21. The Owls picked up a 70-69 win over FHU on Jan. 9.
Freed-Hardeman and Columbia College remained in the top 25 as FHU is now ranked No. 13, while CC is now No. 15. Lindenwood-Belleville is one of 10 teams receiving votes in the poll.
The Scots will open up a four-game American Midwest Conference road trip on Thursday night at St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Lyon will end the week with a road game at No. 15 Columbia College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.