Man shot and suspect arrested in Poplar Bluff Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of North Main Street, on Jan. 14 around 4 p.m. for a call of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found that a Poplar Bluff man in his 40′s had been shot in the head.
Authorities transported the victim, to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
As the same time, officers were able to get information on a suspect.
Around 4:30 p.m. Kayln Trasell Johnson, 22, was found and arrested without incident. The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was also found by investigators.
The investigation is still ongoing.
