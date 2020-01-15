NEA High School Basketball Scoreboard (1/14/2020)

Tuesday night marked the 2nd night of 5A East play. Jonesboro, Greene County Tech, and West Memphis boys start 2-0 in conference after respective victories. JHS, Nettleton, & West Memphis girls stay perfect in league play with wins.
Batesville girls edged Southside in the latest chapter of their rivalry. The Lady Pioneers are 17-1 overall and 6-0 in 4A-3 play.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/14/2020)
Jonesboro 56, Paragould 31 (Boys)
Jonesboro 42, Paragould 35 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 51, Mountain Home 49 (Boys)
Mountain Home 51, Greene County Tech 40 (Girls)
Bay 59, Riverside 50 (Boys)
Marion 72, Nettleton 51 (Boys)
Nettleton 59, Marion 49 (Girls)
Valley View 62, Westside 33 (Girls)
West Memphis 66, Searcy 44 (Boys)
West Memphis 41, Searcy 29 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 76, Armorel 37 (Boys)
Osceola 91, Walnut Ridge 84 (Boys)
Manila 79, Piggott 32 (Boys)
Trumann 74, Corning 68 (Boys)
Batesville 58, Southside 53 (Girls)
Highland 44, Pocahontas 40 (Boys)
Brookland 58, Blytheville 43 (Girls)
Cave City 50, Tuckerman 37 (Boys)
Tuckerman 40, Cave City 39 (Girls)
Newport 70, Cedar Ridge 45 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 37, Newport 31 (Girls)
Rector 61, Sloan-Hendrix 46 (Boys)
Rector 59, Sloan-Hendrix 49 (Girls)
Earle 61, EPC 18 (Boys)
Earle 51, EPC 15 (Girls)
Izard County 70, Norfork 42 (Boys)
Viola 62, Calico Rock 38 (Girls)
