Rezoning, master street plan discussed at Metropolitan Area Planning Commission

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rezoning on Johnson Avenue and the Master Street Plan were discussed during Tuesday’s Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting.
JoAnn Nalley asked for commissioners’ approval to rezone land at 2311 East Johnson Avenue, which is near Arkansas State University, from an R-1 single-family residential district to C-3 general commercial district.
The commission gave a favorable recommendation for the land to be rezoned and told Nalley to get the rezoning on the agenda by Thursday for the next city council meeting.
The commission then discussed the Master Street Plan which is reviewed every two years at the request of Mayor Harold Perrin.
Changes made to the master street plan include adding a section on access management which means limiting curb cuts on collector streets. Collector streets are streets between arterials and local streets. It also provides a document determining how many opening, or curb cuts, could be allowed on major streets.
The plan also added a section to require a traffic impact analysis.
It gives guidelines on when new development comes into the city on whether it needs a traffic study or not.
The plan changed all the arterial streets in and around downtown Jonesboro to more pedestrian-friendly collection sections.
During the discussion of the update to the plan, landscaping on streets in Jonesboro became a topic of discussion.
Currently, if a new development comes to Jonesboro, that development must adhere to the city landscape plan. However, the city is not required to put landscaping, or street trees, along the existing street.
After the discussion, a motion was put forward to approve the master street plan after adding street trees to roadways that are at least 20% redeveloped.
The motion was approved and moved to the full city council.
To read the full master street plan, click here.
