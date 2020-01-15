Sen. Boozman discusses impeachment as trial approaches

WASHINGTON (KAIT/GRAY DC) - As Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prepares to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, the members of the Senate are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming trial.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi met privately Tuesday at the Capitol with her Democratic caucus to discuss the timetable.
The House voted 228-193 to send the articles to the Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday scoffing at the House's “bizarro” impeachment strategy.
He meets later with Republican senators on terms of the trial.
Trump is charged with abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as he withheld aid to Ukraine.
Trump is also charged with obstructing Congress’ probe. He has denied wrongdoing. Senators from both sides of the aisle are speaking with Gray DC about their role as the jury in the upcoming impeachment trial.
Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said he was disappointed in the House process, but believes things will be fairer in the Senate.
“I think you can expect a fair process. I was very disappointed in the process in the house. I don’t think it was fair at all. There were a number of members over there talking about impeaching the president almost as soon as he was elected,” Boozman said.
When he was asked if he wanted to see witnesses called in the trial, Boozman said he did not know.
However, he said the Senate is trying to use the same procedure used during President Clinton’s impeachment when it comes to witnesses.
Copyright 2020 KAIT/Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.