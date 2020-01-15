Seven arrested in federal, state drug bust in Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A large-scale drug investigation netted the arrests of seven people Wednesday, along with more than five pounds of meth and six firearms, according to federal authorities.
According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, authorities arrested Eiichi Moore, 41, of Jonesboro and two other people - Lakendra Thomas, 27, and Jullian Woods, 33, both of Jonesboro.
Authorities said the three were charged with conspiracy to distribute meth as well as distribution of meth.
Officials went to Moore’s home Wednesday morning to make the arrest, the media release noted.
“During this morning’s arrests, police announced their presence at Moore’s resident and immediately heard shots fired from inside the home. Officers confirmed that Moore fired the shots while he and Thomas were in the master bedroom. Moore fired towards the living room, where minor children were sleeping,” officials said in the media release.
No one was hurt.
Also arrested were Alva Turner, 42, who is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute; Lawrence Cannon, 49, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; Mike Crockett, 31, who was charged with distribution of meth; and Percy Law Jr., 39, who was charged with possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and three counts of distribution of meth, federal officials said.
In total, officials said eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in the case. Moore was the reported ringleader in the case and is considered to be a known member of the Crip gang, officials said.
An additional co-conspirator in the case has been indicted in the case but has not been arrested. The person, whose name has not been released, is considered a fugitive.
Officials said they have seized nearly 12 pounds of meth and 31 guns in the investigation, which is still ongoing.
The investigation was started in March 2016 by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which helped discover the drugs and weapons.
Authorities said the investigation was wide-scale and discovered several things.
“Five pounds of methamphetamine has a street value ranging from $35,000 to $50,000. From these defendants, officers also seized six firearms, one of which was a semi-automatic firearm with an extended capacity magazine to hold extra ammunition, as well as cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Four of the firearms, including an AR-15; numerous additional magazines, some with extended capacity; and over $35,000 in cash, were seized as part of today’s arrests,” officials said in the release.
All seven people arrested Wednesday are expected to appear Thursday before federal Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney. The investigation was done by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd Judicial District Task Force.
