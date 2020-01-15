Seven arrested in federal, state drug bust in Jonesboro

“Five pounds of methamphetamine has a street value ranging from $35,000 to $50,000. From these defendants, officers also seized six firearms, one of which was a semi-automatic firearm with an extended capacity magazine to hold extra ammunition, as well as cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Four of the firearms, including an AR-15; numerous additional magazines, some with extended capacity; and over $35,000 in cash, were seized as part of today’s arrests,” officials said in the release.