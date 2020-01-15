Sewer system coming to town, mayor needs to know household financial incomes

DATTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Datto in Clay County is looking to give a new addition to the city, a new sewer system.
Mayor Jeremy Edington said it’s going to be free to all citizens. Grant money allocated from the USDA and CDBG is covering $850,000 in costs.
However, $50,000 remains to be covered in contracting costs.
The city wants to avoid loans if at all possible. This can be done if the citizens let the city know their household income.
The city released this information to break down the household incomes.
The entire project is free to the citizens, according to Mayor Edington, but filing with the city what household income bracket you fit in will save the city money.
“We need everybody that qualifies for [Low to Moderate Income] hookup, to be hooked up on LMI hookup not to be hooked up just because it’s free,” Edington said.
If you file with the city, that money for LMI coverage can be covered by other grant money.
Meaning, more of the $850,000 is saved to cover the $50,000 in contracting costs.
Mayor Edington said the project will begin in 60-90 days. He expects it to be completed in 120 days once the project starts.
For more information, residents can call Mayor Edington at 870-323-5005.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.