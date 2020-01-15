Tip line created for information on missing son of 2 Mo. judges, reward offered

(KFVS/AP) - A man with ties to Missouri has been reported as missing to police in Sacramento, California.
Police are asking for help finding 25-year-old Alexander Holden.
Family members of Holden have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return, according to the Associated Press,
They have posted a video with information on that reward on Facebook.
According to KY3, a sister-station in Springfield, Mo., Holden is the son of Greene County, Mo. Judge Calvin Holden and Judge Margaret Palmietto.
Holden was last seen on December 31, 2019.
A tip line has been established for information on Holden’s disappearance, according to Sacramento police. That number is (916) 732-0100.
He is described as 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a tan pullover.
He was last seen in the Downtown Sacramento area.
His family said Holden’s disappearance is uncharacteristic and they are concerned for his welfare.
If you have any information on Holden’s whereabouts please call 911 or the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at 916-808-5471.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.