Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 state & regional tournament sites

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s Bid Day in the Natural State. The Arkansas Activities Association revealed 2020 state and regional tournament sites Thursday afternoon on their twitter feed. No NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments.
Valley View will be the site of postseason volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball. The Blazers will host the 4A State Volleyball Tournament in October. They’ll also host 4A East Regionals in basketball, baseball, and softball.
Mountain Home will host the 5A State Baseball and Softball Tournaments this spring. Izard County was selected to host 1A State Baseball, 1A State Softball, and the 1A-2 Regionals on the diamond. Tuckerman will host the 3A 3 Regionals in baseball and softball.
2020 State Basketball Tournaments
6A: Bryant
5A: Russellville
4A: Farmington
3A: Charleston
2A: Quitman
1A: Kirby (Games at Lake Hamilton)
Notable 2020 Regional & State Tournaments
5A State Baseball Tournament: Mountain Home
5A State Softball Tournament: Mountain Home
4A State Volleyball Tournament: Valley View
1A State Baseball Tournament: Izard County
1A State Softball Tournament: Izard County
4A East Regional Basketball Tournament: Valley View
4A East Regional Baseball Tournament: Valley View
4A East Regional Softball Tournament: Valley View
3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament: Harding Academy (games at Harding University)
3A 3 Regional Baseball Tournament: Tuckerman
3A 3 Regional Softball Tournament: Tuckerman
2A North Regional Baseball Tournament: Marked Tree
2A North Regional Softball Tournament: Marked Tree
2A North Regional Basketball Tournament: Clarendon
1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament: Hillcrest
1A 2 Regional Baseball Tournament: Izard County
1A 2 Regional Softball Tournament: Izard County
