Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 state & regional tournament sites

Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 state & regional tournament sites
By Chris Hudgison | January 16, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 5:10 PM

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s Bid Day in the Natural State. The Arkansas Activities Association revealed 2020 state and regional tournament sites Thursday afternoon on their twitter feed. No NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments.

Valley View will be the site of postseason volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball. The Blazers will host the 4A State Volleyball Tournament in October. They’ll also host 4A East Regionals in basketball, baseball, and softball.

Mountain Home will host the 5A State Baseball and Softball Tournaments this spring. Izard County was selected to host 1A State Baseball, 1A State Softball, and the 1A-2 Regionals on the diamond. Tuckerman will host the 3A 3 Regionals in baseball and softball.

2020 State Basketball Tournaments

6A: Bryant

5A: Russellville

4A: Farmington

3A: Charleston

2A: Quitman

1A: Kirby (Games at Lake Hamilton)

Notable 2020 Regional & State Tournaments

5A State Baseball Tournament: Mountain Home

5A State Softball Tournament: Mountain Home

4A State Volleyball Tournament: Valley View

1A State Baseball Tournament: Izard County

1A State Softball Tournament: Izard County

4A East Regional Basketball Tournament: Valley View

4A East Regional Baseball Tournament: Valley View

4A East Regional Softball Tournament: Valley View

3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament: Harding Academy (games at Harding University)

3A 3 Regional Baseball Tournament: Tuckerman

3A 3 Regional Softball Tournament: Tuckerman

2A North Regional Baseball Tournament: Marked Tree

2A North Regional Softball Tournament: Marked Tree

2A North Regional Basketball Tournament: Clarendon

1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament: Hillcrest

1A 2 Regional Baseball Tournament: Izard County

1A 2 Regional Softball Tournament: Izard County

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.