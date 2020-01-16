Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball faces Appalachian State Thursday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men (12-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 16 • 6:00 PM (CT) • Boone, N.C. • Holmes Convocation Center • ESPN+
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,219-1,173 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Eight players have combined for 58 double-figure scoring output games, 20 of which have been by a player coming off the bench. A-State is 9-0 this season and is 31-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent
Caleb Fields is the only Division I freshman (as of Jan. 14) to average at least 11.0 points (11.6), 3.0 rebounds (3.4), 3.0 assists (3.6) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.9) turnovers per game (26 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 12-1 when shooting 40 percent or better and 11-1 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have 10 games with 14 or more assists this season after having seven such games last season over 31 games played
Graduate transfer Jerry Johnson needs six points for 1,000 in his career spent at Fairfield, Chattanooga and Arkansas State. A-State has been outscored 619-552 in the first half this season (-3.7 PPG) and outscored 258-211 (6.7 PPG) in the first half of league games.
Arkansas State women (6-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 16 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Riding a three-game winning streak, Arkansas State looks to close out a three-game home stand on a high note, hosting Appalachian State at 7 p.m. on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Brad Bobo on the call, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket.
Thursday night’s game is the Faculty Appreciation Game, which includes a coffee mug giveaway. In 32-plus seasons at First National Bank Arena, A-State is 319-109 (.745) overall. A-State is looking for its fourth consecutive home win. Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in nine of its 15 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 90-41 (.687) when three or more players score in double figures.
Thursday’s game marks the 14th all-time meeting between A-State and Appalachian State, with the Mountaineers leading 7-6 with two straight wins, but the Red Wolves own a 3-1 lead when games are played in Jonesboro. In A-State’s six wins, the Red Wolves have posted a 68.0% assist percentage (100 assists to 147 made baskets).
Jireh Washington has scored in double figures nine times in the last 11 games. Jada Ford is now tied for fifth in made three-pointers with Rudy Sims (159; 2004-07). Ford has made a three in 11 straight games and 13 of 15 this season. Arkansas State has forced 18 or more turnovers in seven of the last eight contests. A-State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season. On the flipside, A-State has taken care of the ball well in its last two games, turning it over 9 times vs. Texas State and 7 vs. Georgia State.
Arkansas State ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in total steals (149) and steals per game (9.9). Morgan Wallace (2nd - 31/2.1 per game) and Jireh Washington (T7th - 25/1.7) rank in the top 10 in the league in steals and steals per game. The Red Wolves have swiped 10 or more steals in nine games, including four of their last five games. A-State has tallied 13 or more steals six times this season.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.