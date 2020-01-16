Arkansas State standouts Erewele & Flowers sweep Sun Belt weekly indoor track & field honors

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
After a strong start to the 2019-20 indoor track and field season, Arkansas State swept the first Sun Belt Conference weekly honors on the women's side.
Osereme Erewele was named the Women's Track Athlete of the Week while Grace Flowers was tabbed the Women's Field Athlete of the Week. The weekly honors are the first for both athletes.
Erewele opened her sophomore campaign by winning the 60m and 200m at the Crimson and Gold Invitational on Dec. 7. The 2019 60-meter bronze medalist clocked a collegiate-best 7.51, which moved her into fourth in program history in the event. In the 200m, Erewele also ran an impressive 24.75. Both marks lead the Sun Belt and rank inside the top 50 in the NCAA entering the week.
Flowers, the reigning Sun Belt champion in the discus throw, moved into the top 5 in both the shot put and weight throw in her first meet of the year in December. At the Crimson and Gold Invitational, she notched the No. 2 shot put mark in A-State indoor history at 15.53m (50-11.5) while also moving up to fourth in school history in the weight throw, where she posted a throw of 18.39m (60-4.0). In both of those events to open the year, Flowers place first, including winning the shot put by nearly a full meter. On Saturday at the Vulcan Invitational, Flowers posted a pair of top-three finishes, including winning the weight throw with a collegiate-best 18.90m (62-0.0). Flowers currently ranks 24th in the NCAA in the shot put (first in the Sun Belt Conference) and is second in the league in the weight throw.
A-State will be back in action this weekend in a pair of meets, with some athletes heading north to Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Intercollegiate, while others will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Samford Invitational.
