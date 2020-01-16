Arkansas State standouts Erewele & Flowers sweep Sun Belt weekly indoor track & field honors

Flowers, the reigning Sun Belt champion in the discus throw, moved into the top 5 in both the shot put and weight throw in her first meet of the year in December. At the Crimson and Gold Invitational, she notched the No. 2 shot put mark in A-State indoor history at 15.53m (50-11.5) while also moving up to fourth in school history in the weight throw, where she posted a throw of 18.39m (60-4.0). In both of those events to open the year, Flowers place first, including winning the shot put by nearly a full meter. On Saturday at the Vulcan Invitational, Flowers posted a pair of top-three finishes, including winning the weight throw with a collegiate-best 18.90m (62-0.0). Flowers currently ranks 24th in the NCAA in the shot put (first in the Sun Belt Conference) and is second in the league in the weight throw.