Authorities arrest four more people in connection with Nix murder

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Four people are now in custody in connection with the murder of a man earlier this week in Greene County.
According to a media release from Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, Daniel Mangrum, 41, Benjamin Davis, 33, Ashley Hamilton, 39, all of Jonesboro and Brittany Goodman, 34, of Paragould were arrested Thursday.
Mangrum and Davis were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, while Hamilton and Goodman were arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension in the case.
Mangrum and Davis were being held Thursday without bond, while a $100,000 cash bond was set for Hamilton and Goodman in the case.
All four people are expected to appear in Greene County Circuit Court Feb. 19. Franks said Greene County deputies and special agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.
Greene County deputies went to a home at 302 Greene 702 Monday evening after getting a call about a possible murder.
The body of Michael Dewayne Nix, 33, was found at the home. Authorities have also arrested Kevin Dale Brady, 54, of Jonesboro on suspicion of first-degree murder in the case.
Nix’s body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.
