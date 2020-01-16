Authorities investigate vehicle fire at dealership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters would like to know who burned a car at a local car dealership as well as tried to damage several more vehicles.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Cavenaugh Ford Mercury on Highland Drive Jan. 9.
The vehicle was found in flames, with a soaked rag stuck in the gas tank, officials said.
“They also found nine other vehicles on the lot whose gas tanks had been tampered with and four of which still had lighter-fluid soaked rags hanging out,” Jonesboro police said in the post.
Authorities are looking for suspects in the case and believe surveillance cameras in the area may have caught the suspects in action. Police believe two suspects were involved and were in a red or maroon late-model PT Cruiser; and that the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Jonesboro Fire Department at 870-932-2428.
Also, CrimeStoppers is willing to give a cash award to anyone who gives information leading to the arrests of the suspects.
