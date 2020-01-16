City of Hoxie applies for grant, hoping to improve drainage issues

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie City Council passed a resolution at the January council meeting to start looking into grants for a drainage project.
The city has been slowly working to replace culverts as money has been available.
So far, they’ve replaced around 20 smaller tiles to improve drainage in smaller ditches that feed into a larger ditch known as Turkey Creek.
If approved, the grant will allow the city to add larger culverts in Turkey Creek fixing a lot of flooding and draining issues in the town.
Mayor Dennis Coggins said fixing the drainage issues will benefit both the city and the residents.
“It’ll improve the value of people’s property and it will also help a lot on the water issue, getting the water out of the town,” said Coggins.
Fixing the drainage issues will also help with mosquito issues, and will help with mowing and keeping the city clean.
The city is asking for an $87,000 grant for the project that will cover about three city blocks.
If approved, they plan to work on the project in sections.
Coggins said if the grant is approved they’ll start working immediately, and it should only take about a month to finish.
In order to apply for this grant, the city had to pass another resolution for a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan.
The resolution says if the city has to expand the ditch for the drainage project, they have to buy any property residents live on impacted by the expansion and help move them to a new location.
Coggins said they have no plans to move anyone and no properties are in the way, this resolution was just a requirement for the grant.
