Downtown Blytheville ‘greeting card’ mural in the works

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Drivers will soon notice something that will make their eyes pop while crossing the Highway 18 bypass and may even stop to take a picture.
Many say Blytheville is known for its’ sense of community and historical landmarks, and now the city is taking it a step further by creating a ‘greeting card’ card mural.
The 70-feet wide, steel sign will be placed on the back of a building owned by the city, downtown on West Ash Street.
Each letter spelling out the city’s name will represent the different historical landmarks in the area and is expected to bring more attraction and the community together.
The City of Blytheville Parks and Activities director says this is an important task to help build a positive outlook in Blytheville and to show residents their tax dollars are at work.
“This is a way to use those tax dollars to where they can see it every single day," says Cody Wyatt, Parks and Activities director.
"It’ll be a spot that they’ve never noticed before, and now it’ll be somewhere they want to bring their kids on a Saturday and bring their dog on a leash and just enjoy.”
Nucor Steel has agreed to donate the steel lettering for the project, and the city hopes to have the masterpiece finished by Spring 2020.
