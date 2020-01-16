Former jailer pleads guilty to ‘kissing and rubbing on’ female inmates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former jailer will not spend time behind bars for sexually assaulting two female inmates.
James Anthony Varnado, 39, pleaded guilty this month to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
In return for his plea, Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced Varnado to six years’ probation.
Edwards also ordered him to pay court costs and fees, and register as a sex offender.
Last July, according to court records, a female inmate at the White County Detention Center said Varnado, who was a sergeant at the facility, entered her cell and “got on top of her.”
The victim said Varnado began to kiss and put his hands on her private area.
Another inmate reported Varnado told her she was “sexy and that she had a nice body.”
The woman said Varnado fondled her seven to nine times while she was incarcerated at the WCDC.
During questioning with investigators in July, Varnado claimed he entered the “medical holding cell” where the inmates were being held.
“[Varnado] advised it was at this time he and [the] inmate started to kiss,” the affidavit read. “Varnado advised that when he finished kissing and rubbing on [the first] inmate he then made his way to [the other] inmate and started to kiss her.”
Varnado reportedly told investigators he kissed the inmates multiple times during their stay at the detention center.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.