Greene County voters can now vote at any site

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Big changes are coming for Greene County voters, starting this year.
Voters can now cast their vote at any of the nine voting centers in the county, according to election commissioner Paulette Parker.
“I am excited,” she says. “I think all the election commissioners are excited and the people I’ve talked to in various groups that I volunteer with, they seem to be excited.”
In 2019, quorum court members agreed to a matching grant to fund new voting machines.
This includes 55 express votes machines, 17 DS200s, which are used to calculate votes, and 30 electronic poll books.
The poll books are now accessible to the internet. This connection allows voters to update any registration information at the voting centers.
Below is a list of the nine voting centers:
Senior Center 121 North 12th Street Paragould AR 72450
Center Hill Church of Christ 4904 Walcott Road Paragould, AR 72450
Delaplaine Baptist Church 354 Toler Street Delaplaine, AR 72425
Western Greene Co Fire Dist #1 123 Highway 141 South Paragould, AR 72450
Oak Grove Community Center 85 Kimberly Street Paragould, AR 72450
Paragould Community Center 3404 Linwood Drive Paragould, AR 72450
