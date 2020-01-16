Hayti, Mo. woman seriously injured in crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was seriously injured in a Pemiscot County crash.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened on MO 84 west of Hayti, Mo.
Reeta T. Richmond, 59 of Hayti, was headed east in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.
Another vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Camry, was driven by 19-year-old Bailey J. Cook of Portageville heading the same direction.
Officials said Cook struck Richmond from behind.
Richmond was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.
The Impala was totaled according to officials. The Camry suffered extensive damage.
