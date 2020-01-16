Hayti, Mo. woman seriously injured in crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol car (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | January 16, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 5:52 AM

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was seriously injured in a Pemiscot County crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened on MO 84 west of Hayti, Mo.

Reeta T. Richmond, 59 of Hayti, was headed east in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Another vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Camry, was driven by 19-year-old Bailey J. Cook of Portageville heading the same direction.

Officials said Cook struck Richmond from behind.

Richmond was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

The Impala was totaled according to officials. The Camry suffered extensive damage.

