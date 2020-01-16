Home BancShares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 16, 2020 at 7:38 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 7:38 AM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) _ Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $73.3 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $289.5 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $662.7 million.

Home BancShares shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB