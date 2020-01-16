I-155 bridge from Caruthersville to Dyersburg re-opened after barge crash

(KFVS) - The Interstate 155 bridge that runs from Carthursville, Mo. to Dyersburg, Tn. is back open after a barge crash.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said the bridge was shut down around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.
The highway patrol says several barges on the Mississippi broke loose and hit the bridge.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Transportation were called in to inspect the bridge.
TDOT says the bridge reopened early on Thursday after it passed inspection.
No word yet on what caused the barges to break loose.
