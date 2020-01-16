Jumpstart Ministries looking to expand rehab program

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jumpstart Ministries in Region 8 is looking to expand its rehab program.
Jumpstart is a 13-month faith-based addiction rehab program for men.
The nonprofit is self-funded, but they’re taking donations to help with building.
The ministry is currently able to house around 70 men, with around 50 at their entry location in O’Kean and 20 at their final housing facility in Walnut Ridge.
The ministry is planning to build three new six-person cabins at their O’Kean location, allowing them to house at least 100 men overall.
They’re also hoping to renovate their current housing, and add more bathrooms to their Walnut Ridge location.
John Yoshida is the housing manager at the Walnut Ridge housing location. He said adding the buildings and renovating their current housing will help them provide a better space for their participants all while helping reach their main goal.
“Just to take people out of their addictions, help their families,” said Yoshida. “Not only them but their families and just reach out to the community and let them know that we’re here.”
Jumpstart Ministries is hoping to break ground on the expansion this spring.
If you’re interested in donating to Jumpstart they do have a GoFundMe setup, you can get to that by clicking here.
Any money raised through the GoFundMe will go to adding new cabins or renovating their current facilities.
You can learn more about Jumpstart Ministries by visiting their Facebook Page here, or by visiting their website here.
