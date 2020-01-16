Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A revised indictment alleges a Kansas associate professor with concealed work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas and tried to recruit other researchers and students for the Chinese government. A superseding indictment filed Wednesday charges 47-year-old Feng “Franklin” Tao of Lawrence, Kansas, with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for failing to disclose the work he was doing for China while employed at the university in Kansas. Prosecutors say some of the Tao's research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. His defense attorney did not immediately return after-hours phone and email messages.