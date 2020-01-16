Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An internal investigation has found that jailers and nurses at the St. Louis County Justice Center believed that a man suspected of shooting and wounding an officer had a bad headache or a virus before he became the fifth inmate at the lockup to die in custody last year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jail staffers seemed to understand by 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 that Jo’von Mitchell was very sick. But the report said it took more than eight hours to transport him to the infirmary, where a nurse found him unresponsive in a cell around 5 p.m. He died two days later.