Local lawmaker reacts to the State of State address

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Governor parson said he has four main priorities this year building stronger communities ,workforce and education , infrastructure and government reform.
We checked in with one local lawmaker to see how she feels about his up coming goals . Representative Holly Rehder of district 148 said, “I thought it was overwhelming positive and the state is certainly moving in the right direction.”
Governor parson said they are planning to invest seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars to certify more high school students as work ready. Rehder said she would like to see more money put into the technical programs at the high schools .
