Manila police investigate body found at house

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy after being discovered earlier this week at a house in Manila, according to Manila Police Chief Chris Hill.
Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Future Street around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15 after the person, whose name was not released, was discovered, Hill said.
Hill said authorities do not suspect any signs of foul play at this time, pending the autopsy.
However, Hill said it appeared that the body had been at the home for several days before being discovered.
