New marketing push for old Citizens Bank building downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “What’s next” for the old Citizens Bank has been an ongoing conversation for years.
Region 8 News has reported stories going back to about 2014 about the different possibilities and trouble the Citizens Bank building has brought.
It is the tallest building in the downtown area and it is one that many consider an eyesore and now, there has been a new push to get this building back on track.
Gary Harpole of Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group says more and more developers are looking into the property.
“We’re getting a lot of interest, obviously, there is a lot of opportunity zone money outside of the market and people looking for good projects. So, we are optimistic. It’s going to be a challenge, but we think this opportunity zone program could be the piece we need to connect it all together,” Harpole said.
There are still multiple owners for different parts of the building. Harpole added that that is a part of why this is all complicated.
However, he says he does not think that’s going to hinder investors from coming in to purchase.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.