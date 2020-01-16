Poplar Bluff police ask for help identifying man wanted for stealing toys

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for stealing.
Detective Dan Mustain said on Dec. 29 around 10 p.m. a man was caught on video trying to leave a Walmart store out of the locked Lawn and Garden doors.
Mustain said the man left the store with a cart full of toys.
In a video posted on the departments Facebook page a child is shown in the cart as well.
The man puts the stolen items in the trunk of what police believe is an older model Lincoln Town Car.
He faces a stealing charge according to Mustain.
If you know anything about the man in the video please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.
