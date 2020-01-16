Poplar Bluff police ask for help identifying man wanted for stealing toys

If you know the man in the picture, police in Poplar Bluff ask that you give them a call. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | January 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:41 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for stealing.

Detective Dan Mustain said on Dec. 29 around 10 p.m. a man was caught on video trying to leave a Walmart store out of the locked Lawn and Garden doors.

Mustain said the man left the store with a cart full of toys.

In a video posted on the departments Facebook page a child is shown in the cart as well.

The man puts the stolen items in the trunk of what police believe is an older model Lincoln Town Car.

He faces a stealing charge according to Mustain.

If you know anything about the man in the video please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

