Rain Tonight with Sleet/Freezing Rain for a Few

Skies remain cloudy overnight as precipitation starts to increase. Most will see rain, but sleet and freezing rain are possible for parts of southern Missouri into the Arkansas Ozarks. Wintry precipitation is expected to be very light with little to no travel issues expected. The best chance for a few slick spots will be Howell, Oregon, and Ripley counties. The rain gets heavier Friday night into Saturday morning, where many will come away with a half-inch of rainfall. We’ve been very mild over the best couple of weeks, but that’s going to change next week as our first blast of prolonged cold weather moves in. Highs stay in the 30s for much of next week.