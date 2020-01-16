Students get K9 Ozzy at school

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A new student is on the Brookland Elementary Campus, he’s two years old and goes by the name Ozzy.
He’s not your typical student, he’s considered a K9.
The idea of getting a dog for the school came from lots of collaboration. The city of Brookland’s mayor and council, the school’s superintendent, and the school board came together to better the community.
School Resource Officer and Sergeant Keith Prescott handles Ozzy every day.
“I’ve handled a K9 before, it was a lot of fun,” he says. “It is a lot of work, but I was excited about the idea and still am.”
Ozzy’s training includes being able to sniff out narcotics, tracking missing or runaway children by their scent and he can defuse situations with students under stress.
The school already has treats and toys for Ozzy. Prescott says he’s a hit at the school.
“They loved him, and he loved them,” he says. “There was a young girl that he ran up to them and she just lit up so that’s where I think it will benefit the most.”
Prescott says Ozzy will be at school every day and there will be an abundance of playtime.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.