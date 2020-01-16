TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackson Street in Harrisburg to close Thursday for work on railroad

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A railroad crossing in one area town will be closed starting Thursday morning, city officials said.
Crews will be working to replace the railroad crossing at Jackson Street in Harrisburg, starting at 6 a.m. Jan. 16. Mayor Justin Kimble said the city will be detouring traffic along Jackson Street down South Street to go across the crossing.
Officials ask that if you are driving through the area, make sure you leave with extra time.
