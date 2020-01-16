Trumann student competes in international art competition

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann student’s talent of drawing is starting to pay off after she won the Lions Club local, district and state Peace Poster Contest.
Tabitha Tyler is a student at Trumann Intermediate School and she participated in this year’s Lions Club International poster competition.
This year’s theme was “Journey of Peace.”
Tabitha’s art work has been entered into the international competition and winners will present their poster at the United Nations this spring.
“Its pretty surreal like it’s actually scary because I’ve never traveled anywhere out of state, further than Mississippi and Missouri and it’s just awesome,” Tyler said.
Tabitha also received $175 in cash and she plans to take it right to Hobby Lobby to spend it on more art supplies.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.