Walnut Ridge junior Bailey Augustine leads the state in scoring

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Bailey Augustine is a walking bucket at Walnut Ridge.
The 2019 All-State selection continues to fill up the box score in 2020. Monday marked another milestone for the Lady Bobcat. Bailey dropped a career high 49 points in a overtime win over Osceola.
“Well, first off I was really nervous and scared because it was an important game,” Augustine said. “It determined whether we were the 2nd seed or not. I was really nervous and then I just started hitting shots after shots after shots. And just kept going. I was pretty amazed because I didn’t know I scored that many. All the adrenaline, it was all crazy to me.”
Performances like this is no surprise to Lady Bobcats head coach Chase Halbrook. “She’s put up 45, 44, she’s had some crazy games like that, it’s kinda expected from her,” he said. “It was one of those games. Osceola is a great team, we went to overtime with them twice. I remember asking Coach Duncan going into overtime how many points she got. He said she has 45, I said oh wow.”
Augustine averages 31 points a night and leads the state in scoring. That mark would be good for top 5 nationally in MaxPreps. She’s the focal point in a Walnut Ridge resurgence.
“She’s 80 percent of our scoring the last 2 years,” Halbrook said. “I doubt very many kids in Northeast Arkansas, let alone the state put in as many hours as she does. We went 15-10 last year, and we knew coming in we had a really good offseason. Played a lot of good teams, we thought we could make a good run this year. Now we’re sitting 12 and 2, bout as good as you can ask for.”
Augustine added “considering that 3 years ago we only won 4 games. It’s a lot better cause we practice all the time and we work a lot. You just don’t even know if you’re going to be that team. The growth that we’ve had through the last few years is just amazing.”
Walnut Ridge faces rival Hoxie Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7:00pm at Mustang Gymnasium.
