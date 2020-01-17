14-2 Arkansas hosts #10 Kentucky Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
For the second time in three SEC home games this season, Arkansas will play before a sold-out Bud Walton Arena as the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 pm and the contest will be televised on ESPN.
Kentucky leads the all-time series, 32-11, but Arkansas is 7-7 versus the Wildcats at home. The last time Arkansas defeated Kentucky was a season-sweep in 2014. First, the Razorbacks upset then #13 Kentucky, 87-85 in overtime, on Jan. 14 thanks to a Michael Qualls dunk at the buzzer – deemed one of the top moments in Razorback athletics over the last decade. A month later (Feb. 27) at Rupp Arena, Arkansas once again pulled out an overtime win to defeated then #17 Kentucky, 71-67.
30-30-30
Jimmy Whitt Jr., scored a career-high 30 points versus Vanderbilt to become the third Razorback to score at least 30 points this season.
Mason Jones (41 vs Tulsa and 32 vs Rice) • Isaiah Joe (34 Ole Miss • 33 TX Southern)
Arkansas also had three players score at least 30 last season, including Daniel Gafford (32 vs LSU) • Mason Jones (30 vs Florida 30 vs Miss State) • Isaiah Joe (34 vs FIU).
Second Half Surge
Isaiah Joe averages 18.6 minutes in the second half and Jimmy Whitt Jr., averages 18.4. Mason Jones follows at 16.4, followed by Desi Sills (14.6), Adrio Bailey (11.8) and Jalen Harris (10.4).
Despite the extended minutes, Arkansas puts up better numbers in the second half:
1st HALF: 35.0 ppg • 43.9 FG% • 29.2 3PT% * 65.9 FT% • 64 steals
2nd HALF: 39.1 ppg • 45.68 FG% • 33.9 3PT% * 82.5 FT% • 77 steals
Razorbacks Among NCAA Winningest Teams; Best Start Since…
Arkansas’ .875 win percentage is 14th-T in the NCAA.
Arkansas is 1 of 15 teams in the NCAA with two or fewer losses.
Arkansas is 14-2 overall for the first time since 1997-98. The ’97-98 team lost game 17 to fall to 14-3.
Arkansas is 3-1 in SEC play for the first time since 2015-16. Arkansas will be looking for its first 4-1 in SEC play since opening 9-1 in league play in 1997-98.
#24 in NCAA NET, #9 in RPI
Arkansas’ NCAA NET remained 24th after a 75-55 win vs Vanderbilt.
^ Arkansas’ NET is 2nd-best among SEC schools behind Auburn (13). Others of note: LSU (26), Kentucky (35), Alabama (44). Florida (48), Georgia (55).
^ Arkansas’ NET of 24 is better than 6 teams ranked in the AP top 25.
Arkansas has an RPI of 9.
^ Arkansas’ RPI of 9 is better than 16 teams ranked in the AP top 25.
Mason Jones is THE TEAM LEADER
Mason Jones leads the Razorbacks in: Scoring (18.1) • Rebounding (6.1) • Assists (54) • Steals (29)
Jones is THE ONLY PLAYER IN THE SEC to rank among the top 20 in scoring (3rd) and Rebounding (15th and also rank among the top 11 in steals (4th), 3-pointers made (8th), defensive rebounds (7th) and FG% (11th).
Putting Arkansas 3PT Defense … or Joe’s Success … in Perspective
Arkansas leads the NCAA in 3-point field goal defense as opponents have shot below 29% from long range 14 times. Overall, opponents are a combined 63-of-281 from long range (28.8%).
Arkansas opponents have made 64 3-pointers in 281 attempts.
Sophomore Isaiah Joe has made 63 3-pointers in 176 attempts.
ARKANSAS HAS BEST TRIO IN SEC
Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to feature:
^ Two players in the league’s top 5 for scoring — Mason Jones (3rd / 18.1) • Isaiah Joe (4th / 17.8)
^ Three players in the league’s top 20 for scoring — Jimmy Whitt Jr. (13th / 14.8)
Isaiah Joe on Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List
Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was named to the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.
FANS CAN VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE PLAYER AT: http://www.hoophallawards.com/men/vote.php
