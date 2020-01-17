14-2 Arkansas hosts #10 Kentucky Saturday

Kentucky leads the all-time series, 32-11, but Arkansas is 7-7 versus the Wildcats at home. The last time Arkansas defeated Kentucky was a season-sweep in 2014. First, the Razorbacks upset then #13 Kentucky, 87-85 in overtime, on Jan. 14 thanks to a Michael Qualls dunk at the buzzer – deemed one of the top moments in Razorback athletics over the last decade. A month later (Feb. 27) at Rupp Arena, Arkansas once again pulled out an overtime win to defeated then #17 Kentucky, 71-67.