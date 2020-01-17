Baby Shark coming to Arkansas this spring

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo! Baby Shark, the star of the popular children’s song and viral video, is coming to Arkansas this spring.
“Baby Shark Live“ will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $30 to $59 with applicable service charges. There is a 9-ticket limit per household. Children ages 2 and up need a ticket.
Tickets will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office at TicketMaster.
For more information, visit babysharklive.com.
