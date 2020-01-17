Baby Shark coming to Arkansas this spring

The show, based on the popular children’s song and viral video, will be performed Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. (Source: Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 17, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 7:07 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo! Baby Shark, the star of the popular children’s song and viral video, is coming to Arkansas this spring.

“Baby Shark Live“ will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $30 to $59 with applicable service charges. There is a 9-ticket limit per household. Children ages 2 and up need a ticket.

Tickets will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office at TicketMaster.

For more information, visit babysharklive.com.

