Bono receives loan for wastewater collection system extension

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A loan from the Arkansas Water Sewer Solid Waste Fund will help customers in one Craighead County town with wastewater collection.
The city of Bono received a $447,549 loan to extend the wastewater collection system there, according to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Officials said the extension will help about 20 customers.
The department’s Natural Resources Commission approved the funding for Bono and several other Arkansas towns during a meeting Thursday in Little Rock.
