Dippin’ Dots recovering after explosion at manufacturing facility

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s the first day back to the office for some Dippin’ Dots employees after an explosion at the manufacturing facility.
“We’re bouncing back so quick," said Scott Fischer, Dippin’ Dots CEO.
According to Billie Stuber with Dippin’ Dots, the outside of the production facility in Paducah is not damaged, but the production area is still under construction after receiving a substantial amount of damage on November 22nd, 2019. That explosion also injured four employees.
“All in all we’ve been very blessed from a safety perspective from the employees that were there and from a financial perspective. So it just shows the true strength of our brand and of our culture,” said Fischer.
Fischer said those four employees are doing okay now.
“All of the employees have stayed employed. We have not had one employee miss a pay check as a result of the incident. Everyone’s stayed together, and everyone’s pulled together,” said Fisher.
While the production of the frozen treats stopped during the rebuilding efforts, Fischer said the impact of the blast did not dip into the company’s bottom line.
“To see our team come together and bounce back even stronger than we were before in such a short amount of time, to me I feel like it’s a blessing to have that type of team around me, and that type of company, and that type of culture," said Fischer.
Employees are back to packaging now in the facility. Fisher said he expects full production to be up and running in a few weeks and for the facility to be back to full capacity by the summer of 2020.
