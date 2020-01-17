Tonight is Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night. We’ll have highlights from the 5A East, 4A-3, 3A-3, and the 1A-3.
The headliner is a 5A East boys matchup. Our Game of the Night is Greene County Tech at Jonesboro. Both squads are 2 and oh in conference, the Golden Eagles come to town with a overall mark of 15 and 1.
It’s also 5A East Together Strong.The entire conference is thinking blue and raising money in support of Brian Clark. The longtime NEA official is battling stage 4 colon cancer.
Matthew Schwartz will have highlights, postgame reaction, and more on the cause tonight.
Fast Break Friday Night tips at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. Here are some other highlights you’ll see on Fast Break.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/17/2020)
Game of the Night: Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Boys)
Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Girls)
West Memphis at Nettleton (Girls)
West Memphis at Nettleton (Boys)
Blytheville at Southside (Boys)
Westside at Pocahontas (Boys)
Batesville at Brookland (Girls)
Batesville at Brookland (Boys)
Osceola at Trumann (Boys)
Mammoth Spring at Hillcrest (Boys)
