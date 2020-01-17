Freezing weather forces several schools to close

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several school districts canceled classes Friday after sleet and freezing rain moved through the area.
As of 6 a.m., the following schools announced they would be closed Friday:
- Cotter Public Schools-AMI Day 1
- Highland School District-AMI Day 1
- Mammoth Spring School District-AMI Day 2
- Mountain Home Public Schools-AMI Day 1
- Viola-Closed, a decision on Friday night’s games will be made by 1 p.m.
- Salem School District-AMI Day
