Freezing weather forces several schools to close

Freezing weather forces several schools to close
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 17, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 6:16 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several school districts canceled classes Friday after sleet and freezing rain moved through the area.

As of 6 a.m., the following schools announced they would be closed Friday:

  • Cotter Public Schools-AMI Day 1
  • Highland School District-AMI Day 1
  • Mammoth Spring School District-AMI Day 2
  • Mountain Home Public Schools-AMI Day 1
  • Viola-Closed, a decision on Friday night’s games will be made by 1 p.m.
  • Salem School District-AMI Day

For the latest closings, click here.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.