Inter-professional education event teaches students in health professions how to work together

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State and NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine held their annual inter-professional education event Friday.
This is a chance for health professional students to learn how to work with a variety of healthcare professions, in order to bring the best care to their future patients.
This kind of communication is something both colleges believe is important when teaching students in healthcare.
“Teamwork is so important, it can’t just be done in a second,” said NYITCOM assistant professor of clinical medicine Adrienne Loftis, D.O. “It is something that has to be fostered and learned, you do have to learn how to communicate with your team members.”
Loftis said communication between health professions helps in a number of ways.
“They’ll be starting to learn how to better take care of patients, as well as decrease medical errors and improve patient safety,” said Loftis.
Students from eight different health professions, including NYITCOM osteopathic medical students and A-State physical therapy, occupational therapy, nutritional sciences, social work, communication disorders, nursing, and athletic training students worked together in small groups Friday, learning about each others roles and how to work together through special case studies.
This is the fourth year for the colleges to host the event.
The first year for the Inter-professional education event, only four health professions attended,. The number has since doubled.
The colleges hope the event will continue to grow in the future.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.