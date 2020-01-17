Jan. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Light rain, sleet, or freezing rain will continue to move through this morning before temperatures rise above freezing area-wide by lunch.
Most will see plain ole rain, but sleet and freezing rain are possible for parts of southern Missouri into the Arkansas Ozarks.
The best chance for a few slick spots will be in Howell, Oregon, Ripley, Baxter, and Fulton counties.
Temperatures rise to the mid to upper 40s this evening with heavier rain expected overnight.
News Headlines
R.I.P. Jonesboro K9 Officer Gabo, who survived being shot multiple times during a 2018 standoff, has died.
A Jonesboro teacher is on administrative leave over some questionable Snapchat messages to students.
Four people are now in custody in connection with the murder of a man earlier this week in Greene County.
