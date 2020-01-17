JB Hunt: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) _ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $144.7 million.
The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $516.3 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.17 billion.
JB Hunt shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.
