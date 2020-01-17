Jonesboro K9 Gabo dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A K9 that was injured in a Dec. 2018 SWAT team callout died Thursday, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that Gabo, who had served with the department since 2012, passed away.
Gabo and his handler, Erik Johnson, received the 2019 Officer of the Year award by the department and the 2019 Persons of the Year award from Jonesboro CrimeStoppers.
Officials said Gabo was shot five times at point blank range. A bullet and stab-proof vest was able to stop the bullet and Gabo returned to duty a couple of months later.
""JPD’s K9 Unit is dear to all of our hearts. When they hurt, we hurt. We will never be able to express how appreciative we are for Gabo, Erik and the entire K9 Unit. Their work does not go unnoticed and we grieve with Erik at the loss of his irreplaceable partner," the post noted. “Rest easy, Gabo. We’ll take it from here.”
Jonesboro police also said in the Facebook post that Gabo “became very ill several weeks ago and has not recovered well since he got sick.”
Jonesboro police also had a final call for Gabo on its dispatch police channel Thursday evening.
