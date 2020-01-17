Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-MUMPS
Arkansas university: Employees are not obeying vaccine terms
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville official says there are 194 faculty and staff members who still haven't complied with a state vaccination directive in response to a campus mumps outbreak. Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Terry Martin told the faculty senate on Wednesday that more than 4,600 of the school's roughly 4,800 workers had complied with the directive as of Tuesday, but that doesn't excuse the workers who hadn't. Of the 194 who hadn't, 21 were instructors. The state Health Department says there had been 37 mumps cases at UA as of Friday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the total dates back to September.
OKLAHOMA STATE-GIFT
Alumni give Oklahoma State University $50 million donation
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Two former students have given Oklahoma State University one of its biggest donations ever, $50 million, which the school will spend on agriculture research and the construction of a new building. The contribution from alumni Kayleen and Larry Ferguson designates $25 million to the university’s agriculture college, which will be renamed Ferguson College of Agriculture. The other half will kick-start a fundraising campaign for the construction of the new agriculture college building on the Stillwater campus. The couple, who live in Hot Springs, Arkansas, met as students at the university in 1975.
TOM COTTON-WHITE POWDER
Arkansas man gets probation after mailing powder to senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 78-year-old Arkansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation after mailing white powder and a threatening letter about slavery reparations to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton’s office in Washington two years ago. Henry Edward Goodloe, who is black, admitted in federal court in August that he mailed an envelope containing a modest amount of white powder to the white senator's office. Goodloe also sent a note stating that “maybe this will get your attention." The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker admonished Goodloe Tuesday to have “no communication or other interaction” with Cotton without permission.
SPECIAL ELECTION-ARKANSAS HOUSE
2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for an Arkansas House seat that had been held by a civil rights attorney who died last year are advancing to a runoff. Joy Springer won a plurality of votes in Tuesday's primary for the District 34 seat and Ryan Davis finished second in the four-person race. The two will face off in a Feb. 11 runoff. The Little Rock seat had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October. The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Roderick Talley in the March 3 special election.
ARKANSAS LAWMAKER DEATH
Woman charged in former lawmaker's death faces new charges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim's ex-husband. Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O'Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O'Donnell talked with them about killing Collins' ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas circuit judge candidate appeals removal from ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas district judge is appealing his removal from the ballot as a candidate for a circuit judge position. KAIT-TV reports that Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks filed the appeal Friday with the state Supreme Court after being removed from the ballot on Jan. 7. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ordered Weeks' removal from the ballot because of a 1994 conviction for using fictitious car tags. Piazza said in his ruling that it seems “absurd,” but that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices.