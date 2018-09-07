Long Stretch of Cold Weather Arrives Tonight

Get ready for it to feel like winter for more than a day or two! That’s been the pattern over the last month. Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s early Sunday morning. Over the next 5 days, highs stay in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Some could dip into the teens a couple of mornings. Monday and Tuesday look like the coldest days of the next week. A few flurries may even move through on Monday. Rain chances return with our next storm system on Thursday and Friday.