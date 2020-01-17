Man wanted in connection to shots fired at Poplar Bluff, Mo. motel; reward offered

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A $500 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection to shots fired.
Walter Lee Currie, Jr., 26, of Broseley, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs posted about the reward on Facebook. He said $500 is being offered to the person with information that leads them to Currie Jr.'s location. He said all information will be kept confidential. You can call 785-8444.
According to court documents, on Thursday, January 16, investigators were called to a shooting at Motel 6 on Highway 67 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
When they arrived, investigators say they found shell casings in the west parking lot, behind the business, and a curb that appeared to have been hit with a vehicle, as well as ruts in the grass.
While processing the scene, investigators say they received a call from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A man had called in and said someone had shot through his camper, nearly hitting him in the head.
The man was staying at a lot in an RV campground on Highway 67.
According to court documents, the man said he was lying in bed when he heard a “pop.” He said the bullet splintered some wood, which hit him in the face. He said the bullet missed his head by a few inches.
Investigators say it appeared the bullet entered the west side of the camper, traveled through the camper, into his headboard and out the northeast corner of the camper. The bullet was not found because it was a “complete pass through.”
They said the trajectory of the bullet is consistent with being fired from the motel, and the time of the incident at the camper was around the same time the call was made about shots fired at the motel.
While talking to another man at the motel office, investigators say he told them he was dropping a woman off at the motel.
They say the man told them the woman went into the motel and he saw “June” pull up in a silver or gray passenger car.
According to investigators, the man identified “June” as Walter Currie, Jr. He said he had an incident in the past with Currie.
According to court documents, the man said this was over another woman that was living with him until he kicked her out. On the previous Sunday, the man said Currie showed up at his home with a rifle and threatened him.
The man told investigators that when Currie arrived at the motel, he stuck the same rifle out of the driver side window and started firing. The man said he was inside of his car at the time. He said he sped off trying to leave the area, and that he was the one that ran over the curb and caused the ruts.
Investigators say they found multiple bullet holes in the front windshield of the man’s car that appeared to exit through the roof of the car.
