Memphis International Airport sets sights on a travel plaza
It is impressive driving up to Memphis International Airport with the new gleaming face of the parking garage as the first sight.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From trains to planes and automobiles! Memphis International Airport officials have high hopes for a travel plaza on the property.

Airport officials confirm they want to build a plaza near the cell phone lot as you drive onto airport property that would be a stop for food and gas.

The venture would be a public-private partnership but no plans have been finalized.

As you know, Concourse 'B' inside Memphis International Airport is already in the middle of a $214 million renovation which is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

The concourse will house 23 gates, accommodating 6 million passengers, which is about 50 percent more traffic than the current airport traffic numbers.

