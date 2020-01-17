A Lawrence County rivalry renewed on the hardwood this evening. The Hoxie girls stayed perfect in a 3A-3 play with a 66-55 victory over Walnut Ridge. The Lady Mustangs improve to 13-3 on the season.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/16/2020)
Hoxie 66, Walnut Ridge 55 (Girls)
BIC 65, Midland 60 (Boys)
BIC 46, Midland 43 (Boys)
Ridgefield Christian 70, Corning 65 (Boys - Battle of the Border Semifinals)
Walnut Ridge beats Piggott (Boys - Battle of the Border Semifinals)
Clarendon 51, Bay 40 (Girls)
Piggott 52, Gosnell 35 (Girls)
Trumann 50, Osceola 36 (Girls)
Rivercrest 48, Manila 45 (Girls)
Riverside 40, Rector 24 (Girls)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.