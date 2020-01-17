NEA NAIA Roundup (1/16/2020)

The Eutectics gained some early momentum on the Scots through the first 10 minutes of the contest as STLCOP took an 11-6 lead on a bucket by Chris Collins. Back-to-back scores by Ray Price brought the Scot back within one before a three-pointer each by Winston Peace and Hunter Daley gave Lyon a 16-13 advantage. The two teams went on to exchange buckets over the next couple minutes as a jumper by Cole Anderson knotted the score at 21-21. Dominique Loyd broke the tie in the Scots’ next possession with a three as Anderson followed with another bucket in the paint. STLCOP answered with a three of their own by Jason Udolisa before a pair of free throws by Daley gave the Scots a 28-24 lead at the half.