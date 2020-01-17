NEA NAIA Roundup (1/16/2020)

Lyon and Williams Baptist swept doubleheaders Thursday on the hardwood. #10 Scots women’s basketball won their 13th straight game.
#10 Lyon (Women) 73, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 44
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The 10th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat St. Louis College of Pharmacy soundly on Thursday in the Scots’ first game of a four-game American Midwest Conference road trip. After trailing, 16-11, through the first 10 minutes, Lyon outscored STLCOP, 23-6, in the second quarter and rolled to a 73-44 win. The Scots extended their winning streak to 13 games and moved to 15-1 (11-0 AMC), while STLCOP dropped to 5-11 (2-9 AMC).
The Eutectics knocked down three three-pointers in the first quarter and grabbed a 16-11 lead over the Scots, only to see their lead quickly vanish. Katie Turner knocked down a jumper to open up the second quarter that started 7-0 run as Lyon took a 20-16 lead. STLCOP broke the run momentarily with a bucket by Grace Beyer but the Scots kept their rhythm offensively and extended their lead to 10 at 28-18 following a pair of free throws by Marleigh Dodson. The Eutectics cut the deficit to six just three minutes later but The Scots ended the quarter with six-straight points by Jade Giron to take a 34-22 lead at the half.
The Scots extended their lead to 18 midway through the third quarter on a bucket by Giron and put the Eutectics away for good in the fourth quarter after outscoring STLCOP, 23-8, over the final period.
Giron padded the stat sheet as she finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Madison Riley chipped in 16 points, while Liz Henderson and Turner added 14 points each.
The Scots will continue their road trip on Saturday when they take on No. 15 Columbia College in the American Midwest Conference “Game of the Week” at 1 p.m.
Lyon (Men) 64, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 55
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College men’s basketball team weathered a late comeback attempt by St. Louis College of Pharmacy and hung on for a 64-55 American Midwest Conference road victory on Thursday night. Lyon improved to 11-6 (7-3 AMC), while STLCOP dropped to 3-13 (1-9 AMC).
The Eutectics gained some early momentum on the Scots through the first 10 minutes of the contest as STLCOP took an 11-6 lead on a bucket by Chris Collins. Back-to-back scores by Ray Price brought the Scot back within one before a three-pointer each by Winston Peace and Hunter Daley gave Lyon a 16-13 advantage. The two teams went on to exchange buckets over the next couple minutes as a jumper by Cole Anderson knotted the score at 21-21. Dominique Loyd broke the tie in the Scots’ next possession with a three as Anderson followed with another bucket in the paint. STLCOP answered with a three of their own by Jason Udolisa before a pair of free throws by Daley gave the Scots a 28-24 lead at the half.
STLCOP opened up the second half with a 12-4 run to take a 36-34 lead with 15:11 remaining. The Eutectics continued to hold a lead for a majority of the next five minutes until a three by Daley put the Scots ahead, 44-43. STLCOP knotted the score in its next possession on a free throw by Collins but Lyon quickly regained the lead on a bucket by Peace just 10 seconds later. Lyon extended its lead to eight, 55-47, on a layup by Faris Verlasevic with 5:11 remaining and hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to hold on for the nine-point victory.
Daley led all scorers with a game-high 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Price chipped in 11 points, while Patterson and Anderson added 10 points each.
The Scots will continue their road trip on Saturday at Columbia College at 3 p.m.
Williams Baptist (Men) 66, Harris-Stowe 63
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
The Williams Baptist University men's basketball team scored 33 points in both the first and second halves on its way to a 66-63 victory over Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday night. The American Midwest Conference contest was played in WBU's Southerland-Mabee Center.
WBU opened the game with a 9-4 run over the first six minutes of the contest. That was as high of a lead as the Eagles would get in the first half as HSSU responded to open a three-point lead with five minutes remaining. WBU answered down the stretch before leading 33-32 as the teams went to the locker rooms.
A 15-to-4 run by the Eagles halfway through the second half gave them a seven-point advantage that would stretch as high as 11 points with six minutes remaining. The lead evaporated and the teams found themselves tied with 1:34 remaining.
The Eagles held possession and after a missed shot, Shackeel Butters swiped the offensive rebound and put it back in to give WBU a two-point advantage. Aaron King secured the victory, knocking down four free-throws down the stretch before WBU finished with the 66-63 win.
The game was won for the Eagles at the free-throw line. WBU made 16-of-19 from the charity stripe, including 11-of-13 in the second half.
Williams also forced 22 turnovers in the game, turning them into 18 points.
Aaron King led the scoring for WBU with 13 followed by Travon Cobb and Shackeel Butters with 10. Butters added 10 rebounds for his double-double.
WBU now sits in eighth place in the AMC. They are .5 games ahead of William Woods University, and two games behind Columbia College in seventh place.
Next up, WBU hosts Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday, Jan. 18. You can keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.
Williams Baptist (Women) 66, Harris-Stowe 63
Tasia Bland scored 15 points while grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Williams Baptist University women's basketball team to its 11th win of the season. The Lady Eagles beat Harris-Stowe State University 78-68 in the American Midwest Conference contest played at WBU's Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.
Williams stormed out of the gate, outscoring the Hornets 20-to-9 in the first period. WBU held HSSU to 2-of-13 shooting in the quarter defensively. Offensively, the Lady Eagles hit 4-of-8 3-point field goals to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
HSSU battled back in the second period, outscoring WBU 20-to-16, cutting the Lady Eagles lead to 36-29 at the break.
Williams outscored Harris-Stowe 42-39 in the second half to secure the 10 point victory at 78-68.
The Lady Eagles shot 43 percent from the floor, making 26-of-60, including 9-of-21 for 43 percent from deep range. Meanwhile, they held the Hornets to 34 percent, including just 11 percent from beyond-the-arc.
Both teams committed 22 turnovers in the contest, but WBU scored 22 points off turnovers compared to 13 for HSSU.
Individually, Bland made 6-of-8 from the field on her way to the double-double. She also added three steals in the contest.
Kate Junkersfeld scored 13 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Tia Brazell and Melanie McKuin reached double-figures in scoring as Brazell scored 12 and McKuin added 10.
Italei Gray came off the bench to lead the team with six assists.
The Lady Eagles sit in a tie for sixth place in the conference. They are one game behind fourth-place Lindenwood University-Belleville, whom they play next.
That game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Walnut Ridge.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.