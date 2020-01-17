Quick stop leaves man $100,000 richer

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at the convenience store really paid off for a southeast Missouri man.
Zachariah Brandon of Harviell won $100,000 playing a $10 “Money, Money Millionaire” Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket.
He bought his winning ticket, according to a Friday news release, at Rick’s C-Store & Truck Stop, 700 S. Highway 53 in Poplar Bluff.
According to state lottery officials, in the current fiscal year, players in Butler County have won more than $6.6 million in prizes.
